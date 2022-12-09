Lowcountry Cheesesteak with Have Mercy Sauce

Serves 4.

Kardea Brown grew up on South Carolina's Sea Islands, rooted in Gullah Geechee tradition, and is the host of the Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and OWN's "The Great Soul Food Cook-Off." Her first cookbook, "The Way Home" (Amistad, 2022), celebrates the cooking she grew up with (she calls it "New Gullah Cuisine") and shares her family's traditions, memories and tips for Lowcountry cooking.

For the cheesesteak:

• 1 lb. lump crabmeat, drained and picked for shells

• 1 1/2 tsp. seafood seasoning, such as Old Bay

• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter, divided, plus more if needed

• 2 large yellow onions, thinly sliced

• 2 tbsp. soy sauce, divided

• 2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce, divided

• 1 lb. thinly shaved beef

• Kosher salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 c. chopped jarred cherry peppers

• 4 thick slices American cheese

• 4 Italian hoagie rolls, split

• 1 cup Have Mercy Sauce, for serving

For the Have Mercy Sauce:

• 1 c. mayonnaise

• 1/3 c. Dijon mustard

• 2 tbsp. dill pickle brine

• 2 tbsp. hot sauce

• 2 tsp. seafood seasoning, such as Old Bay

Directions

To prepare the cheesesteak: In a medium bowl, gently toss together the crabmeat and seafood seasoning, then refrigerate.

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter on a griddle or in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce and 1 tablespoon of the Worcestershire sauce and cook until the onion starts to soften, about 5 minutes. Raise the heat to high, add the beef, and cook, adding more butter if needed and breaking up the meat with a spatula.

Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of soy sauce and 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and continue to cook until the beef is no longer pink, about 2 minutes. Stir in the cherry peppers. Push the beef and onions over to the side of the griddle and cover with the cheese slices. Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in the cleared area of the griddle, add the crabmeat, and cook just until warmed through, about 2 minutes.

Spread both halves of the rolls with the Have Mercy Sauce. Spoon the beef and onion mixture and crabmeat into the rolls.

To prepare the Have Mercy Sauce: Stir together the mayonnaise, mustard, pickle brine, hot sauce and seafood seasoning in a small bowl until smooth. The sauce keeps, refrigerated in an airtight container, for up to a week.