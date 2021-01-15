Lemony Chicken and Charred-Artichoke Pasta

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Make your own roast chicken or pick up a rotisserie chicken. You'll only need a small portion for this lemony pasta because the focus is on getting in as many perfectly charred artichokes as possible. The cheesy croutons are a heavenly addition and bake while the pasta cooks. Canned artichokes can be subbed for the frozen in a pinch; dry artichokes on paper towels before cooking, and reduce the salt in recipe. From "Living Life Deliciously," by Tara "Teaspoon" Bench (2020, Shadow Mountain).

Parmesan croutons:

• 4 to 6 slices rustic bread, torn into 1-in. pieces (about 2 c.)

• 1 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

• 1 tbsp. finely grated Parmesan

Credit: Ty MechamLemony Chicken and Artichoke Pasta, from “Living Life Deliciously,” by Tara “Teaspoon” Bench (2020, Shadow Mountain).

Pasta:

• 12 oz. fresh egg fettuccine or dry fettuccine

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 (12-oz.) bag frozen artichoke hearts, thawed and drained (see Note)

• 1 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 2 small shallots, sliced root to tip

• Zest from one lemon

• 1/4 c. fresh lemon juice

• 3/4 c. heavy cream

• 3/4 c. finely grated Parmesan, divided

• 1/4 c. water

• 1 1/2 c. shredded cooked chicken (see Note)

• 1/3 c. chopped flat-leaf parsley

Directions

To prepare Parmesan croutons: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss bread pieces with melted butter and Parmesan and spread on pan in an even layer. Bake until just golden brown, about 10 minutes; set aside.

To prepare pasta: Cook pasta in very salty water according to package directions, drain.

In a cast-iron skillet or heavy-duty nonstick skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add artichokes and cook until crispy on one side, about 6 to 8 minutes. Turn the artichokes and cook until just heated through, about 2 more minutes. Remove and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium and add butter, salt and shallots to the skillet. Cook 1 minute, then add lemon zest and lemon juice. Cook 1 minute, until the lemon juice reduces and gets concentrated.

Stir in cream, 1/2 cup Parmesan, water and reserved pasta. Cook, stirring, about 2 minutes, until cheese has melted and sauce is warmed through. Add artichokes and shredded chicken.

Serve immediately, topped with croutons, parsley and the remaining Parmesan.