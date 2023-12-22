Gratin of Eggs with Corn and Ham

Serves 3 to 4.

When I was a kid, we got our protein more often from eggs than from meat, so eggs are still a favorite at my house, whether they are scrambled, poached, fried or in a gratin. It's important to cook the eggs properly so they don't get overcooked and turn green around the yolk. In this case, they're mixed with ham, mushroom, corn and a creamy white sauce and glazed under the broiler — a great main course. "Cooking My Way: Recipes and Techniques for Economical Cooking," by Jacques Pépin (Harvest, 2023).

• 5 large eggs, preferably organic

• 1/3 c. corn kernels, fresh or thawed frozen

• 1/3 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

• 1/3 c. julienne-sliced ham

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh chives or flat-leaf parsley

• 1/2 tsp. fine sea salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1 tbsp. all-purpose flour

• 1 c. whole milk

• 1 large button mushroom, coarsely chopped (1/4 c.)

• 1/4 c. heavy cream

• 2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

To hard-cook the eggs, bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Carefully prick the rounded end of each egg with a pushpin or thumbtack. (This is done to release the pressure in the air chamber of the egg, which can often lead to cracking during cooking.) Lower eggs into the water, bring back to a boil, lower the heat again, and cook the eggs with the water barely boiling for 10 minutes. Pour off the hot water and shake the eggs in the pan to crack the shells. Add some ice to the pan and fill it with cold water. (Alternatively, you can transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water.) Set aside for 15 minutes, or until the eggs are cool enough to handle. Lift the eggs from the ice water and tap on them with a spoon to crack the shells. It is best to peel eggs while running them under cold water; it helps release the egg without damaging the white.

Preheat the broiler, adjusting the oven rack to about 4 inches below the heating element.

Slice the eggs and arrange in a gratin dish. Top with the corn, mozzarella, ham and chives, then season with half of the salt and pepper.

To make the béchamel sauce, melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook, whisking, for 1 minute. Add the milk and cook, whisking occasionally, until it comes to a boil, then cook for 1 minute. Add the mushrooms, the remaining salt and pepper and the cream to the thickened béchamel and boil for 30 seconds. Pour the sauce over the egg-ham mixture in the gratin dish and sprinkle with the Parmesan.

Set the gratin dish on a baking sheet and place under the broiler for 3 to 4 minutes, until golden brown. Serve immediately.