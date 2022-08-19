Chopped Beef Salad with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Serves 4.

Note: If you can find thinly sliced Milanese-style beef at the grocery store, save yourself time and trouble and buy it. If not, partially freeze the top round roast — it will be easier to slice — and using a very sharp knife, cut it into 1/8-inch-thick slices. This recipe must be prepared in advance. From "Beef It Up!" by Jessica Formicola (Storey, 2022).

For the beef:

• 1/2 c. chopped white onion

• 1/3 c. light soy sauce

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh lemongrass

• 1/4 c. firmly packed light brown sugar

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 3 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 2 tbsp. fish sauce

• 1 tbsp. grated fresh ginger

• 1 tbsp. ground coriander

• 1 tsp. turmeric powder

• 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

• 1 lb. top round roast, cut lengthwise into 1-in.-wide strips (see Note)

For the salad:

• 4 c. thinly sliced or chopped red cabbage

• 4 c. thinly sliced or chopped green cabbage

• 1 c. red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

• 1 c. chopped carrots

• 1/2 c. chopped green onions

• 1/2 c. fresh cilantro leaves

• 1/2 c. dry-roasted peanuts

• Spicy Peanut Sauce (see recipe)

Directions

To prepare the beef: In a large bowl, whisk together the onion, soy sauce, lemongrass, brown sugar, garlic, oil, fish sauce, ginger, coriander, turmeric, cumin and cayenne until a paste forms. Slather mixture on the beef and place it in either an airtight plastic bag or a shallow dish. Toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 3 to 24 hours.

To cook, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Remove the beef from marinade, gently shaking off the excess. Working in batches, add the beef to the hot skillet. Cook for only 1 to 2 minutes, or until lightly browned, then flip the meat and cook on the other side. Transfer to a cutting board and chop into bite-size pieces.

To assemble the salad: Equally divide the red and green cabbages, bell pepper, carrots and scallions among four large salad bowls or plates. Top each serving with some chopped beef, cilantro, peanuts and a liberal amount of sauce.

Spicy Peanut Sauce

Makes 1 1/2 cups.

Adjust the spiciness of the sauce by adding 1 to 2 more teaspoons of Thai chile garlic sauce, red pepper flakes, Sriracha or even chopped fresh jalapeño.

• 1/2 c. creamy peanut butter

• 1/2 c. light coconut milk

• 2 tbsp. light soy sauce

• 1 tbsp. firmly packed light brown sugar

• 1 tbsp. fish sauce

• 1 tbsp. water

• 1 to 3 tsp. Thai chile garlic sauce

• 1/2 tsp. lime zest

• Juice from 1 lime (1–2 tbsp.)

• 1 clove garlic, grated

Directions

In a small bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, coconut milk, soy sauce, sugar, fish sauce, water, chile garlic sauce, lime zest and lime juice. (Or blend in a small food processor until well combined.)

Serve at room temperature or chill until ready to serve. If the sauce thickens, add additional coconut milk or water to thin. The sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.