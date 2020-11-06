Chicken With Mushrooms in a Sherry Cream Sauce

Serves 4.

Note: A butterflied chicken breast is cut in half horizontally, making it thinner, while leaving it intact as one piece. You can substitute white wine for the sherry. From “Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner,” by Stacie Billis.

• 2 lb. skinless chicken breasts, butterflied or use store-bought cutlets (see Note)

• 1 3/4 tsp. salt, divided

• 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 3 tbsp. olive oil, plus more as needed

• 1 lb. cremini mushrooms, wiped clean, trimmed and sliced

• 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1/2 c. dry sherry or port (see Note)

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1 1/2 c. heavy cream

• 1/3 c. grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

• Cooked pasta, for serving, optional

• Fresh parsley, for garnish, optional

Directions

Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and the pepper, evenly dividing them between both sides of all the chicken breasts; set aside.

Warm oil in large heavy sauté pan set over medium-high heat. Once oil is hot, add cutlets in a single layer and cook until cooked through, 6 to 7 minutes, flipping halfway through the cooking time. Transfer cutlets to a plate.

If you have to cook your cutlets in batches, note that you may have to add an extra drizzle of oil and slightly reduce heat to prevent burning, which may impact cooking time for the second batch.

Reduce heat to medium. Add mushrooms, garlic and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt to pan. Toss to coat, 20 to 30 seconds, then add the sherry. Cook, using a wooden spoon or silicone spatula to scrape up the crispy bits, until the sherry is nearly gone, 6 to 7 minutes. Add butter and swirl to coat the mushrooms well.

Once butter melts completely, add the cream and stir to combine. Return chicken to pan, along with any accumulated juices, and bring just to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, or whatever is needed to get a gentle simmer. Cook until sauce thickens slightly, about 3 minutes.

Remove pan from heat and stir the Parmesan into the sauce. Serve over pasta, if desired, topped with extra cheese and the parsley, if using.