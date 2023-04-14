Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Cajun Chicken Traybake

Serves 4.

The latest book from chef Jamie Oliver aims to simplify the dinnertime routine, from both cooking and ingredient standpoints. To make this a meatless dish, replace the chicken with scrubbed butternut squash or eggplant, cut into nice big chunks and cooked exactly the same way. From "One: Simple One-Pan Wonders," by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron, 2022).

• 2 red onions

• 3 mixed-color peppers

• 4 chicken leg quarters

• 1 tbsp. Cajun seasoning

• 4 cloves garlic

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for finishing

• 1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1 c. basmati rice

• 1/4 c. plain yogurt

• 2 oz. arugula

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Peel and halve the onions. Tear up the peppers into big chunks, discarding the seeds and stalks. Place onions and peppers in a 14- by 10-inch roasting pan and add the chicken, Cajun seasoning and whole unpeeled garlic cloves. Drizzle with olive oil and red wine vinegar, season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and toss well, turning the chicken skin-side up. Roast for 40 minutes.

Bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Remove the pan from the oven and mash the soft garlic cloves into the pan juices, discarding the skins. Around the chicken, pour in the 1 cup of rice and 2 cups of boiling water. Carefully cover with aluminum foil and return to the oven for 20 minutes, or until the rice is fluffy and the chicken pulls easily away from the bone. Season to taste, and then serve with dollops of yogurt, arugula, a pinch of black pepper and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, if you like.