Andouille and Shrimp Gumbo

Serves 6.

French andouille sausage is a spicy smoked sausage popular in Cajun dishes like gumbo and jambalaya. Look for pork or chicken andouille, or use any type of sausage you like. Filé powder thickens and flavors gumbo. To let it work its magic, stir it in after cooking. From "Better Homes & Gardens 100th Anniversary New Cookbook" (IPG Publishing, 2022).

• 1/3 c. all-purpose flour

• 1/3 c. vegetable oil

• 1 c. chopped onion

• 1/2 c. chopped celery

• 1 c. chopped green and/or red sweet pepper

• 12 cloves garlic, minced

• 3 c. reduced-sodium chicken broth

• 2 c. sliced okra or 1 (10-oz.) pkg. frozen sliced okra (see below)

• 1/4 tsp. black pepper

• 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

• 12 oz. cooked andouille sausage or smoked sausage, sliced

• 1 lb. fresh peeled and deveined shrimp

• 1/4 c. chopped green onions

• 1 to 2 tsp. filé powder, optional (see Note)

• Hot cooked rice, for serving

Directions

To prepare the roux, in a heavy 4-quart pot stir together flour and oil until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until bubbly. Reduce heat to medium. Cook and stir about 5 minutes more until roux is dark reddish brown.

Stir in the onion, celery, peppers and garlic. Cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Add broth, okra, black pepper and cayenne. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in sausage; heat through. Add shrimp and green onions; cook 2 to 4 minutes until shrimp are opaque, stirring frequently. Stir in filé powder, if using. Serve over rice.

A note about okra: The texture of cooked okra can be polarizing, but that viscous liquid actually thickens gumbo and gives it body. Either fresh or frozen will work in this recipe. To prepare fresh okra, rinse it well and cut off the tips and stems before slicing.