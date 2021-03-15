GAME RECAP

Impact player Anthony Edwards, Wolves

The No. 1 overall pick had a career-high 34 points, shooting 12-for-24 from the floor, including 6-for-14 from three-point range.

By the NUMBERS

8 Free throws attempted, and made, by Ricky Rubio over the final 30 seconds of the game.

8 Assists for Karl-Anthony Towns, his second-most this season.

10 Points for Josh Okogie — all on free throws, on 11 attempts.

STAFF REPORTS