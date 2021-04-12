IMPACT PLAYER
Kyle Seager, Seattle
The veteran third baseman went 4-for-4 with two home runs, the second of which completed Seattle's comeback from a 6-0 deficit.
BY THE NUMBERS
.429 Luis Arraez's batting average (9-for-21) as Twins leadoff hitter this season.
0 Career home runs by Byron Buxton in the first 12 games of any Twins season before 2021. He has five this year.
14 Runs scored by Twins opponents in the ninth or 10th innings this season. The Twins have zero.
PHIL MILLER
More From Sports
Sports
In wake of shooting, Timberwolves postpone game with Nets
The teams were to meet at Target Center on Monday night before the announcement was made.
Sports
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes hires Justin Gainey as assistant
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has hired veteran Justin Gainey as an assistant coach to fill out his staff.
Sports
COVID-19 cap crunch limits moves made at NHL trade deadline
The coronarvirus pandemic turned the usual large number of NHL trade deadline deals into a trickle on Monday.
Gophers
Former Gophers center Liam Robbins to transfer to Vanderbilt
The 7-foot center entered his name into the transfer portal recently and could join his uncle at Vanderbilt
Sports
'Thought that was it': Runner recalls Boulder store shooting
Inside a small room where she and four others were hiding from a gunman just steps away from their locked door, Olympic hopeful Maggie Montoya made a quiet and emotional phone call to her parents.