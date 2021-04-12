IMPACT PLAYER

Kyle Seager, Seattle

The veteran third baseman went 4-for-4 with two home runs, the second of which completed Seattle's comeback from a 6-0 deficit.

BY THE NUMBERS

.429 Luis Arraez's batting average (9-for-21) as Twins leadoff hitter this season.

0 Career home runs by Byron Buxton in the first 12 games of any Twins season before 2021. He has five this year.

14 Runs scored by Twins opponents in the ninth or 10th innings this season. The Twins have zero.

PHIL MILLER