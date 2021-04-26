IMPACT PLAYER
Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh
The center fielder hit two RBI doubles and added a walk.
BY THE NUMBERS
93.4 Average exit velocity in miles per hour for Alex Kirilloff's at-bats this season, though he has yet to actually register a hit through 14 plate appearances.
4 Consecutive series the Twins have lost, having only come out ahead in the first two of the season, in Milwaukee and Detroit. It could have been five if COVID-19 issues hadn't postponed the final two games of the Angels' series.
52 Nelson Cruz's ranking for career homers, tied with Edwin Encarnacion, after hitting his 424th Sunday. He also ranks 28th in home runs after age 40, having hit 23.
MEGAN RYAN
