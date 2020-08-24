GAME 29 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Nelson Cruz, Twins
The designated hitter’s home run in the ninth inning ended up being a game-winner.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Hits for Eddie Rosario, a season high.
3 Errors committed by the Twins in the series. They began the series with four errors all season.
27 First-inning runs for the Twins, most in the majors.
3-29 Record for Kansas City in rubber matches since 2018.
441 In feet, the distance of Cruz’s home run.
La Velle E. NEAL III
