GAME 29 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Nelson Cruz, Twins

The designated hitter’s home run in the ninth inning ended up being a game-winner.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Hits for Eddie Rosario, a season high.

3 Errors committed by the Twins in the series. They began the series with four errors all season.

27 First-inning runs for the Twins, most in the majors.

3-29 Record for Kansas City in rubber matches since 2018.

441 In feet, the distance of Cruz’s home run.

La Velle E. NEAL III