GAME 22 of 60

Impact player: Max Kepler, Twins

The right fielder’s two-run homer in the fifth inning gave the Twins the lead for good.

By the numbers

3 Consecutive games with two hits for Luis Arraez.

58 Career walks against the Royals for Alex Avila.

91 Percent of inherited runners have been stranded on base by Twins relievers.

On deck

The Twins and Royals complete a four-game wraparound series. Twins reliever Matt Wisler will start and could pitch multiple innings. Lefthander Kris Bubic will start for the Royals.

La Velle E. Neal III