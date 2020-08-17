GAME 22 of 60
Impact player: Max Kepler, Twins
The right fielder’s two-run homer in the fifth inning gave the Twins the lead for good.
By the numbers
3 Consecutive games with two hits for Luis Arraez.
58 Career walks against the Royals for Alex Avila.
91 Percent of inherited runners have been stranded on base by Twins relievers.
On deck
The Twins and Royals complete a four-game wraparound series. Twins reliever Matt Wisler will start and could pitch multiple innings. Lefthander Kris Bubic will start for the Royals.
La Velle E. Neal III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
One question hung over 2008 Games: Would they change China?
One question loomed over the 2008 Beijing Olympics: Would the Games change China?Richard Pound, now the senior member of the International Olympic Committee, wrote about…
Wild
Crawford stars as Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 3-1
The Chicago Blackhawks were in deep trouble. That's when Corey Crawford took over.
Sports
Bird's Nest and Water Cube: Beijing venues were stars, too
With the Tokyo Olympics postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press is looking back at the history of Summer Games. Here are some of the highlights of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
Wild
Islanders beat Capitals 2-1 in OT, take 3-0 lead in series
Mathew Barzal slipped behind the defense, swooped in front of the net and beat Braden Holtby with a backhand that put the 2018 Stanley Cup champions on the brink of another early exit.
Motorsports
Road king: Elliott wins at Daytona for third consecutive roadie
Chase Elliott was already NASCAR royalty. Now he's also the sport's road king.