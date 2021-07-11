IMPACT PLAYER

Ben Rortvedt, Twins

The rookie catcher, who entered after Ryan Jeffers had to depart because of injury, tied the score with a ninth-inning home run.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Walks drawn by the Twins, their most since April 17, 2014, vs. Toronto.

6 Infield hits by burly Nelson Cruz, fourth on the team this season.

8 RBI over the past two games from Jorge Polanco.

ON DECK

The Twins and Tigers play four more in Detroit starting with a post-break doubleheader Friday.