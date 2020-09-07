GAME 42 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Willi Castro, Detroit

The shortstop went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

17 Hits for Detroit, the most vs. the Twins this season.

39 Pitches seen by LaMonte Wade Jr. over five plate appearances.

410 In feet, the distance of Eddie Rosario’s home run in the eighth inning.

ON DECK

The Twins and Tigers wrap up a five-game series at Target Field as Michael Pineda faces Michael Fulmer.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III