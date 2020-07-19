Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota and more than 700 new cases have been confirmed across the state, health officials reported Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a net increase of 737 coronavirus infections, up from 464 Saturday, according to data released Sunday morning.

Daily tallies for case counts have been on the rise in July, but case totals this month are coming on a much higher volume of tests.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for one of the newly announced deaths. Statewide, 1,541 people have died from the virus.

The latest numbers show 258 patients were hospitalized, compared with 265 on Saturday; 120 patients required intensive care, up three from Saturday. Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been holding steady in July.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, 4,627 people have been hospitalized.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Numbers released Sunday show health care workers have accounted for 4,355 cases statewide, a one-day increase of 35 cases. A total of 40,001 Minnesotans who were infected with the novel coronavirus no longer need to be in isolation, an increase of 691 people over Saturday's data release.

Confirmed cases have been reported in 86 of the state's 87 counties, with none in Lake of the Woods County in far northern Minnesota.

Health problems that increase COVID-19 risks range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness; studies suggest that up to 45% of those who are infected won't have symptoms.