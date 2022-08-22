Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CANTERBURY PARK SUNDAY'S RESULTS

1 5½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

3 • Rithm Nic (H. Hernandez) 9.00 4.00 2.80

5 • Coffee Caliente (Harr) 3.20 2.60

7 • Alcazaba (Quinonez) 2.80

Time: 1:06.27. Exacta: 3-5, $11.90. Trifecta: 3-5-7, $20.05. Superfecta: 3-5-7-4, $6.95.

2 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

4 • Midnight Garden (Eikleberry) 9.40 3.80 2.80

3 • Stars of Bluegrass (Lopez) 4.80 3.00

1 • Evan Pandura (Harr) 2.20

Time: 1:17.56. Exacta: 4-3, $23.60. Trifecta: 4-3-1, $24.35. Superfecta: 3-4, $24.40.

3 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $12,000. Purse: $12,350.

4 • Walk Softly (Quinonez) 5.00 2.80 2.20

6 • Delusional Dream (Bridgmohan) 3.00 2.60

5 • Elegance N Tonic (Lopez) 3.80

Time: 1:41.39. Scratched: Sassy Banker. Exacta: 4-6, $7.50. Trifecta: 4-6-5, $20.95. Superfecta: 4-6-5-2, $6.60. Pick 3: 3-4-1/4, $29.10. Daily Double: 4-4, $18.30.

4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $22,000.

1 • T Bones Trick (Quinonez) 8.20 4.20 2.80

4 • Flatout Winner (H. Hernandez) 3.00 2.40

5 • Astronomical (Lopez) 2.80

Time: 1:38.15. Exacta: 1-4, $10.30. Trifecta: 1-4-5, $15.90. Superfecta: 1-4-5-3, $5.91. Pick 3: 4-1/4-1, $35.10. Pick 4: 3-4-1/4-1, $179.40. Daily Double: 4-1, $14.90.

5 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

1 • Minnesota Red (Lindsay) 8.00 4.40 3.40

7 • Option (Bridgmohan) 6.60 4.40

11 • Keen Response (Roman) 6.20

Time: 1:41.37. Scratched: Ll's Classy Dude, Izeondec. Exacta: 1-7, $22.00. Trifecta: 1-7-11, $204.70. Superfecta: 1-7-11-8, $190.31. Pick 3: 1/4-1-1/5/9, $20.00. Daily Double: 1-1, $13.70. Daily Double: 1-9, $3.90.

6 1 mile, 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,900.

2 • Hpnotiq Rhythm (L. Fuentes) 4.40 2.60 2.10

5 • Hightail Cowboy (Eikleberry) 2.60 2.20

7 • Magic Revolution (Wade) 2.80

Time: 1:44.60. Scratched: Top Dog. Exacta: 2-5, $5.40. Trifecta: 2-5-7, $9.30. Superfecta: 2-5-7-6, $3.96. Pick 3: 1-1/5/9-1/2, $14.30. Daily Double: 1-2, $10.60.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

3 • Miss Aggie Bling (Lara) 8.60 5.00 3.80

9 • Visual Magic (Wade) 10.00 6.60

10 • Aiken to Be (L. Fuentes) 5.00

Time: 0:56.48. Exacta: 3-9, $29.70. Trifecta: 3-9-10, $81.05. Superfecta: 3-9-10-7, $66.49. Pick 3: 1/5/9-1/2-3, $16.85. Daily Double: 2-3, $8.30.

8 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

5 • Hi Ho Cheerio (H. Hernandez) 5.20 2.80 2.20

4 • One Son of a Chief (Eikleberry) 3.40 2.60

6 • Candy Cove (Quinonez) 3.40

Time: 1:18.12. Exacta: 5-4, $6.80. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $13.65. Superfecta: 5-4-6-7, $9.60. Pick 3: 1/2-3-5, $12.30. Daily Double: 3-5, $15.50.

9 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $40,000.

4 • A Roze and Wine (H. Hernandez) 12.60 4.00 2.40

1 • Lady Goldstart (Wade) 2.20 2.10

5 • Elle's Town (Quinonez) 2.20

Time: 0:55.85. Scratched: Someone Said So. Exacta: 4-1, $14.70. Trifecta: 4-1-5, $18.35. Superfecta: 4-1-5-7, $6.37. Pick 3: 3-5-4, $40.55. Pick 4: 1/2-3-5-4, $102.60. Pick 5: 1/5/9-1/2-3-5-4, $605.55. Daily Double: 5-4, $14.50.

Total handle: $927,775. Live handle: $157,596.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 1-9 (.111). Totals: 146-465 (.314). Lock of the day: 25-44 (.568).