CANTERBURY PARK MONDAY'S RESULTS

1 4½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,940.

6 • Willowmygirl (Wade) 13.40 4.60 3.00

5 • Countess of Cairo (Quinonez) 4.60 3.20

1 • Latest Attraction (Lopez) 2.80

Time: 0:53.81. Scratched: Faccia Bella. Exacta: 6-5, $19.50. Trifecta: 6-5-1, $31.50.

2 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional caiming: $5,000. Purse: $16,320.

4 • Stars of Bluegrass (Lopez) 3.00 2.20 —

2 • Nofansinthestands (Roman) 3.40 —

5 • Shes Got The Power (H. Hernandez) —

Time: 1:46.89. Scratched: Happy Happy Happy, Kalliniki. Exacta: 4-2, $4.90. Consolation Double: 6-6, $4.90. Daily Double: 6-4, $10.40.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

1 • Turn the Switch (H. Hernandez) 8.20 4.20 3.00

7 • Shinboro (Roman) 6.20 3.40

2 • Irish Tuff (Quinonez) 3.40

Time: 1:11.44. Exacta: 1-7, $18.50. Trifecta: 1-7-2, $27.75. Superfecta: 1-7-2-4, $14.02. Pick 3: 6-1/4/6-1, $18.00. Daily Double: 4-1, $7.20.

4 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

1 • Shinny (Wade) 2.40 2.10 2.10

4 • Bob's All In (Lopez) 3.60 3.20

5 • Seeking Refuge (Lara) 8.00

Time: 1:45.03. Scratched: Thorn Hill Cat. Exacta: 1-4, $4.70. Trifecta: 1-4-5, $29.45. Superfecta: 1-4-5-3, $14.86. Pick 3: 1/4/6/1-1/7, $4.45. Pick 4: 6-1/4/6-1-1/7, $31.05. Daily Double: 1-1, $4.10.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

10 • Stone Arch Bridge (Barandela) 12.80 5.60 3.20

4 • Celtics Wildcat (L. Fuentes) 12.00 5.20

9 • Flash Flood (Quinonez) 2.40

Time: 1:04.78. Scratched: Boozin At Bozos. Exacta: 10-4, $74.60. Trifecta: 10-4-9, $106.60. Superfecta: 10-4-9-3, $105.73. Pick 3: 1-1/7-10, $17.70. Daily Double: 1-10, $8.60.

6 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

7 • Doctor K (Quinonez) 8.40 3.80 3.40

6 • King of the Court (H. Hernandez) 4.60 3.40

4 • Fender Bender (Harr) 3.80

Time: 1:03.28. Exacta: 7-6, $17.30. Trifecta: 7-6-4, $39.70. Superfecta: 7-6-4-9, $76.42. Pick 3: 1/7-10-7, $18.90. Daily Double: 10-7, $29.20.

7 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

3 • Quantum Leap (Roman) 6.00 4.00 3.00

1 • Samyaza (Valenzuela) 20.40 13.20

4 • Me B Bubba T (Lopez) 5.20

Time: 1:42.67. Scratched: Lord Brancusi, King of the Kids. Exacta: 3-1, $36.80. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $97.75. Superfecta: 3-1-4-6, $144.33. Pick 3: 10-7-3, $57.60. Daily Double: 7-3, $13.30.

8 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

5 • Don't Box Me In (Quinonez) 4.60 2.40 2.10

10 • Silver Dash (Bridgmohan) 2.40 2.20

1 • Direct Action (Valenzuela) 3.60

Time: 1:37.89. Scratched: Bubba Bob, Ima Harley Too, Loring Park, Saint Charles, Talent and Tricks. Exacta: 5-10, $4.20. Trifecta: 5-10-1, $6.35. Superfecta: 5-10-1-2, $2.92. Pick 3: 7-3-5, $21.80. Daily Double: 3-5, $6.80.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

2 • Top of the Game (Lopez) 5.20 3.00 2.40

1 • Spirit Mission (Harr) 6.00 4.20

7 • Alleycat (H. Hernandez) 3.20

Time: 1:38.95. Exacta: 2-1, $11.80. Trifecta: 2-1-7, $19.15. Superfecta: 2-1-7-3, $12.07. Pick 3: 3-5-2, $12.70. Pick 4: 7-3-5-2, $58.70. Pick 5: 10-7-3-5-2, $440.25. Daily Double: 5-2, $6.10.

Total handle: $1,311,405. Live handle: $143,102.

Jay Lietzau's results: Monday: 1-9 (.111). Totals: 87-254 (.343). Lock of the day: 15-26 (.577).