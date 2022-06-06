CANTERBURY PARK SUNDAY'S RESULTS

1 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

1 • Big Andy (Wade) 3.40 2.40 2.10

5 • Sailsinthesunset (Lara) 4.80 2.20

2 • Sweet Honor (Valenzuela) 2.10

Time: 1:17.28. Exacta: 1-5, $9.90. Trifecta: 1-5-2, $8.00.

2 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

5 • Top Dog (L. Fuentes) 4.20 2.60 2.20

1 • Magic Revolution (Wade) 4.60 4.60

3 • Jacks Willie (Lopez) 3.80

Time: 1:40.18. Exacta: 5-1, $10.30. Trifecta: 5-1-3, $17.55. Daily Double: 1-5, $4.70.

3 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $38,600.

5 • She's My Warrior (Quinonez) 5.60 3.00 2.60

4 • Birdie Be Gone (L. Fuentes) 3.20 2.60

2 • Heart On the Run (Negron) 3.60

Time: 0:58.27. Scratched: Betty's Bar. Exacta: 5-4, $6.80. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $22.45. Pick 3: 1-5-5, $7.20. Daily Double: 5-5, $5.80.

4 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

5 • Note Pad (Harr) 5.80 3.20 2.10

6 • Shezonezestreet (L. Fuentes) 4.00 2.20

4 • Lucy's Lookin Left (Chirinos) 2.10

Time: 1:37.77. Exacta: 5-6, $10.60. Trifecta: 5-6-4, $7.50. Superfecta: 5-6-4-2, $6.27. Pick 3: 5-5-5, $9.90. Pick 4: 1-5-5-5, $27.30. Daily Double: 5-5, $8.60.

5 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

3 • Christmas Poem (Quinonez) 3.20 2.20 2.10

5 • Bombarra Gold (Bridgmohan) 3.00 2.20

1 • Taking Charge Desi (Wade) 2.20

Time: 1:18.53. Exacta: 3-5, $3.40. Trifecta: 3-5-1, $3.45. Superfecta: 3-5-1-6, $2.11. Pick 3: 5-5-3, $9.10. Daily Double: 5-3, $5.70.

6 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

3 • Cupids Love (Harr) 11.40 5.60 3.60

6 • Scarrazano (Wade) 4.40 3.20

2 • Delusional Dream (I. Hernandez) 6.40

Time: 1:37.52. Exacta: 3-6, $21.10. Trifecta: 3-6-2, $234.00. Superfecta: 3-6-2-5, $318.71. Pick 3: 5-33, $18.95. Daily Double: 3-3, $9.00.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $32,900.

3 • Lookin for Eight (I. Hernandez) 11.80 3.40 2.10

1 • Bayou Benny (L. Fuentes) 2.10 2.10

2 • Carl G (Wade) 2.10

Time: 1:16.24. Scratched: Sisaway. Exacta: 3-1, $9.20. Trifecta: 3-1-2, $7.35. Pick 3: 3-3-3, $43.40. Daily Double: 3-3, $29.40.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

2 • Autism Prism (Lara) 3.60 2.40 2.10

6 • Pearle de Veene (Lindsay) 10.80 5.80

3 • Beyond Brown (Negron) 2.60

Time: 1:12.52. Exacta: 2-6, $20.60. Trifecta: 2-6-3, $27.40. Superfecta: 2-6-3-1, $.12.35. Pick 3: 3-3-2, $33.95. Pick 4: 3-3-3-2, $69.90. Pick 5: 5-3-3-3-2, $185.20. Daily Double: 3-2, $12.00.

Total handle: $753,215. Live handle: $145,392. | Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 36-98 (.367). Lock of the day: 6-10 (.600).