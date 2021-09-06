1 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

5 • Giveitsomewellie (R. Fuentes) 7.60 4.00 3.20

6 • Deputy Dora (Wade) 3.40 2.60

7 • Western Berlin (Arroyo) 3.20

Time: 1:37.65. Scratched: Kimberly Frances. Exacta: 5-6, $12.30. Trifecta: 5-6-7, $21.65. Superfecta: 5-6-7-1, $11.62.

2 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

5 • Give Em Shade (Harr) 8.20 4.40 2.80

2 • Charming Fury (Butler) 4.40 3.20

6 • Pilots Star (Lindsay) 4.80

Time: 1:43.44. Exacta: 5-2, $13.70. Trifecta: 5-2-6, $44.25. Superfecta: 5-6-2-3, $26.79. Daily Double: 5-5, $20.60.

3 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $17,200.

2 • Ima Harley Too (Lopez) 5.80 3.60 3.00

3 • Copper Fiddle (Eikleberry) 6.60 4.80

7 • Last Promise (Negron) 10.80

Time: x. Exacta: 2-3, $14.90. Trifecta: 2-3-7, $113.40. Superfecta: 2-3-7-9, $121.34. Pick 3: 5-5-2, $29.95. Daily Double: 5-2, $19.00.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,995.

5 • Old Indian Trick (Wade) 10.20 5.80 2.60

3 • Fender Bender (Lindsay) 10.60 3.00

6 • Got Even Smarter (Negron) 2.10

Time: 1:18.92. Exacta: 5-3, $35.40. Trifecta: 5-3-6, $35.40. Superfecta: 5-3-6-4, $20.59. Pick 3: 5-2-5, $52.15. Pick 4: 5-5-2-5, $198.20. Daily Double: 2-5, $15.30.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

2 • Go for a Ride (R. Fuentes) 20.40 10.60 6.00

1 • Greater Cairo (Eikleberry) 9.00 6.40

5 • Johan Zoffani (Wade) 3.00

Time: 1:30.71. Scratched: Point of Impact, Yak. Exacta: 2-1, $148.50. Trifecta: 2-1-5, $213.35. Superfecta: 2-1-5-9, $152.16. Pick 3: 2-5-2, $87.20. Daily Double: 5-2, $71.60.

6 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,915.

6 • Haddy Up (Eikleberry) 2.80 2.20 2.10

5 • Inthemistymoonlite (Wade) 7.20 4.00

3 • Pearle de Veene (Hernandez) 5.60

Time: 1:00.15. Scratched: Me Say So, She Glitters. Exacta: 6-5, $10.20. Trifecta: 6-5-3, $36.10. Superfecta: 6-5-3-4, $34.46. Pick 3: 5-2-2/6/8, $55.50. Daily Double: 2-6, $18.90.

7 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,940.

7 • Willtobelucky (Eikleberry) 8.60 4.00 2.60

4 • Junior Bug (Goodwin) 3.80 2.60

3 • Hold the Spice (Butler) 2.20

Time: 1:42.33. Scratched: Funandfunny. Exacta: 7-4, $12.90. Trifecta: 7-4-3, $11.75. Superfecta: 7-4-3-6, $11.49. Pick 3: 2-2/6/8-7, $43.75. Daily Double: 6-7, $5.80.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,285.

1 • Tapage (Negron) 9.20 5.00 3.40

6 • Make me Blush (Quinonez) 6.60 3.60

7 • A Rose for Raven (Butler) 3.60

Time: 1:39.21. Scratched: Days of Glory. Exacta: 1-6, $24.60. Trifecta: 1-6-7, $56.65. Superfecta: 1-6-7-2, $84.01. Pick 3: 2/6/8-7-1, $14.25. Daily Double: 7-1, $42.80.

9 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

3 • Karalinka (Eikleberry) 7.60 3.40 2.60

4 • Fortheloveoflydia (Wade) 2.80 2.40

1 • Just Plain Pretty (Vega) 5.20

Time: 0:58.68. Exacta: 3-4, $7.20. Trifecta: 3-4-1, $26.55. Superfecta: 3-4-1-7, $20.38. Pick 3: 7-1-3, $65.45. Pick 4: 2/6/8-7-1-3, $94.60. Pick 5: 2-2/6/8-7-1-3, $1,125.70. Pick 6: 5-2-2/6/8-7-1-3, $25.20. Daily Double: 1-3, $23.20.

Live handle: $249,363. Total handle: $1,134,435.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 5-9 (.556). Totals: 183-541 (.338). Lock of the day: 29-55 (.527).