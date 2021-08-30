Share on Pinterest

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

6 • I Came to Shame (L. Fuentes) 14.40 2.80 2.40

2 • Rosehill Road (Butler) 2.10 2.10

1 • Exodus and Hope (Valenzuela) 3.40

Time: 1:05.04. Exacta: 6-2, $10.90. Trifecta: 6-2-1, $23.60. Superfecta: 6-2-1-5, $14.27.

2 5½ furlongs.Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,315.

4 • Rusty Cage (Negron) 7.40 4.00 2.80

1 • Neverblink (Hernandez) 3.80 3.20

3 • Digital Star (Lopez) 2.60

Time: 1:03.55. Exacta: 4-1, $18.50. Trifecta: 4-1-3, $26.20. Superfecta: 4-1-3-2, $8.76. Daily Double: 6-4, $27.40.

3 5½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

9 • Bit Coiner (Goodwin) 19.60 9.40 5.00

10 • Will the Thrill (Hernandez) 5.80 3.80

4 • Hoya Paranoya (Butler) 2.60

Time: 1:04.22. Scratched: Profound One. Exacta: 9-10, $38.30. Trifecta: 9-10-4, $47.30. Superfecta: 9-10-4-6, $56.59. Pick 3: 6-4-9, $88.10. Daily Double: 4-9, $32.90.

4 7½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

1 • Princess Renee (Hernandez) 12.60 3.60 2.40

7 • Priddis (Wade) 2.40 2.10

5 • Pink Channel (Hamilton) 2.40

Time: 1:36.83. Scratched: Brightsideoflife. Exacta: 1-7, $13.10. Trifecta: 1-7-5, $16.05. Superfecta: 1-7-5-6, $16.29. Pick 3: 4-9-1, $104.70. Pick 4: 6-4-9-1, $1,059.65. Daily Double: 9-1, $73.90.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

2 • Blazing Charm (Wade) 3.20 2.20 2.10

9 • La Rosa Drive (L. Fuentes) 4.40 3.00

10 • Remarkable Charm (Arroyo) 3.20

Time: 1:10.20. Scratched: Giggles and Smoke, Modern Muse. Exacta: 2-9, $5.00. Trifecta: 2-9-10, $7.55. Superfecta: 2-9-10-8, $10.56. Pick 3: 9-1-1/2/6, $59.30. Daily Double: 1-2, $11.80.

6 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

9 • Dusty Ford (Canchari) 3.00 2.60 2.10

8 • Moonshine Moxy (Valenzuela) 10.40 3.60

1 • Added Diamonds (Butler) 6.00

Time: 0:57.46. Scratched: Just Plain Pretty, Summer Swinger. Exacta: 9-8, $15.10. Trifecta: 9-8-1, $45.55. Superfecta: 9-8-1-7, $43.99. Pick 3: 1-1/2/6-2/6/9, $14.55. Daily Double: 2-9, $2.80.

7 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

5 • Birdie Be Gone (Hamilton) 11.00 5.20 5.20

4 • Flash Flood (Butler) 10.20 6.80

2 • Knight's Honor (Negron) 6.20

Time: 1:03.68. Exacta: 5-4, $52.30. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $210.75. Superfecta: 5-4-2-6, $212.83. Pick 3: 1/2/6-2/6/9-5, $13.15. Daily Double: 9-5, $12.40.

8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

5 • Wild Behavior (Wade) 3.00 2.20 2.10

7 • Mine My Time (L. Fuentes) 6.40 3.60

2 • Dried Pepper (Eikleberry) 2.80

Time: 1:07.92. Exacta: 5-7, $7.20. Trifecta: 5-7-2, $10.55. Superfecta: 5-7-2-3, $5.46. Pick 3: 2/6/9-5-5, $11.45. Daily Double: 5-5, $8.20.

9 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

6 • Devoted to You (Eikleberry) 2.40 2.10 2.10

2 • Holdentight (R. Fuentes) 3.20 2.10

5 • Emmett Cat (Hamilton) 3.20

Time: 1:10.09. Scratched: Raised On Promises. Exacta: 6-2, $1.80. Trifecta: 6-2-5, $4.15. Superfecta: 6-2-5-4, $5.22. Pick 3: 5-5-1/6, $7.65. Pick 4: 2/6/9-5-5-1/6, $16.10. Pick 5: 1/2/6-2/6/9-5-5-1/6, $44.40. Pick 6: 1-1/2/6-2/6/9-5-5-1/6, $308.60. Daily Double: 5-6, $2.10.

Live handle: $182,803. Total handle: $1,101,131.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 173-507 (.341). Lock of the day: 28-51 (.549).