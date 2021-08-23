Share on Pinterest

1. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

5 • Me Say So (Eikleberry) 21.60 7.00 2.60

6 • Vikkis Rockstar (Wade) 4.60 2.20

2 • Pretti Ta Kela (Canchari) 2.10

Time: 1:05.28. Exacta: 5-6, $41.20. Trifecta: 5-6-2, $32.80. Superfecta: 5-6-2-3, $15.11.

2. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

7 • Northcut (Hernandez) 22.40 8.00 5.00

1 • Two by Two (Quinonez) 3.80 2.60

2 • American Made (Eikleberry) 4.40

Time: 1:29.98. Scratched: Tapage. Exacta: 7-1, $38.10. Trifecta: 7-1-2, $128.85. Superfecta: 7-1-2-5, $63.09.

3. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.

2 • Company Store (Negron) 10.60 4.40 2.40

4 • Fender Bender (L. Fuentes) 3.20 2.10

3 • Discreet Tiger (Canchari) 2.10

Time: 1:03.58. Exacta: 2-4, $11.20. Trifecta: 2-4-3, $11.70. Superfecta: 2-4-3-5, $3.56. Pick 3: 5-7-2, $286.65. Daily Double: 7-2, $92.70.

4. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $38,730.

1 • Bens Malice (Quinonez) 6.00 2.80 2.60

5 • Yo Dawg (Eikleberry) 2.60 2.10

4 • Dynamometer (Goodwin) 4.20

Time: 1:31.72. Scratched: Thirsty Kiss, Seeking Splendor. Exacta: 1-5, $7.80. Trifecta: 1-5-4, $21.65. Superfecta: 1-5-4-3, $14.07. Pick 3: 7-2-1, $90.70. Pick 4: 5-7-2-1, $978.65. Daily Double: 2-1, $22.10.

5. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

7 • Stone Secret (Hernandez) 17.80 7.60 4.80

2 • Hard to Park (Harr) 15.00 7.00

9 • Mischievous Mo (L. Fuentes) 4.00

Time: 1:16.82. Exacta: 7-2, $108.50. Trifecta: 7-2-9, $239.15. Superfecta: 7-2-9-8, $427.36. Pick 3: 2-1-7, $110.20. Daily Double: 1-7, $34.20.

6. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

1 • A Rose for Raven (Butler) 9.20 3.80 3.00

3 • Super Constitution (Canchari) 3.00 2.40

11 • Pintxos (Quinonez) 6.40

Time: 1:28.91. Scratched: Doodle Time. Exacta: 1-3, $11.90. Trifecta: 1-3-11, $78.70. Superfecta: 1-3-11-8, $62.75. Pick 3: 1-7-1, $142.85. Daily Double: 7-1, $46.70. Daily Double: 7-10: $9.20.

7. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

3 • Gp's Amazing Grace (Canchari) 17.20 7.20 2.40

1 • Lasting Influence (Lopez) 4.00 2.20

4 • Mocha Kiss (Harr) 2.10

Time: 1:39.23. Scratched: Coco Loco Mama, Cheverie. Exacta: 3-1, $36.70. Trifecta: 3-1-4, $25.75. Pick 3: 7-1-3, $202.65. Daily Double: 1-3, $34.40. Daily Double: 1-7, $4.60.

8. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

7 • A Roze and Wine (Eikleberry) 9.60 5.00 3.00

4 • Defend the Rose (Negron) 3.80 3.00

3 • Diva de Kela (Quinonez) 4.20

Time: 0:56.30. Scratched: In the Red. Exacta: 7-4, $15.50. Trifecta: 7-4-3, $41.40. Superfecta: 7-4-3-6, $21.64. Pick 3: 1-3-7, $92.45. Pick 4: 7-1-3-7, $932.05. Pick 5: 1-7-1-3-7, $9,167.75. Pick 6: 2-1-7-1-3-7, $331.20. Daily Double: 3-7, $35.90.

Live handle: $190,417. Total handle: $1,415,767.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 160-468 (.342). Lock of the day: 28-48 (.583).