1 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,300.

4 • C Dub (Wade) 2.80 2.10 2.10

1 • Devil's Teeth (Valenzuela) 2.60 2.10

2 • Rolls Royce Deal (R. Fuentes) 2.10

Time: 1:03.56. Scratched: Coastline Sermon. Exacta: 4-1, $2.80. Trifecta: 4-1-2, $1.60.

2 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

2 • Muskyman (Wade) 5.60 3.20 2.40

4 • Yesteryear (Valenzuela) 3.60 2.60

7 • Gone Cruising (Eikleberry) 3.60

Time: 1:40.71. Exacta: 2-4, $8.10. Trifecta: 2-4-7, $18.75. Superfecta: 2-4-7-3, $11.08. Daily Double: 4-2, $5.60.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

1 • Brad's Time (Wade) 5.80 3.20 2.40

4 • Dried Pepper (Juarez Jr.) 4.80 2.80

3 • Big League Benny (Quinonez) 2.40

Time: 1:15.83. Exacta: 1-4, $11.50. Trifecta: 1-4-3, $10.30. Superfecta: 1-4-3-5, $7.19. Pick 3: 4/5-2-1, $6.60. Daily Double: 2-1, $10.10.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,360.

2 • Daigle (Wade) 6.00 2.60 —

3 • Sailing Along (Eikleberry) 2.10 —

5 • Little Miss Belle (L. Fuentes) —

Time: 1:40.42. Scratched: Arnold's Patsy, Trendy Neve, She's Xtremely Hot. Exacta: 2-3, $5.60. Pick 3: 2-1-2, $10.00. Pick 4: 4/5-2-1-2, $30.05. Daily Double: 1-2, $9.90.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

6 • Fables Love Affair (Lopez) 37.60 16.60 6.80

1 • She Began Again (L. Fuentes) 6.00 4.20

2 • Summer Lovin (Butler) 5.20

Time: 1:10.59. Scratched: Bentley's Dream, Modern Muse. Exacta: 6-1, $120.10. Trifecta: 6-1-2, $307.65. Superfecta: 6-1-2-4, $217.53. Pick 3: 1-2-6, $161.95. Daily Double: 2-6, $72.10.

6 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $29,760.

2 • Shabam (Canchari) 5.00 2.80 —

1 • Lady Phyllis (Valenzuela) 3.00 —

8 • Let's Skedaddle (Quinonez) —

Time: 1:39.38. Scratched: Deputy Dora, Mizzanna, Fall Moon, Martz's Mae. Exacta: 2-1, $19.70. Pick 3: 2-6-2, $114.70. Daily Double: 6-2, $80.60.

7 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

3 • Friendly and Kind (Eikleberry) 5.40 3.60 3.00

7 • Mila's Dream (L. Fuentes) 4.40 3.40

1 • Mocha Kiss (Vega) 4.80

Time: 1:38.36. Exacta: 3-7, $9.60. Trifecta: 3-7-1, $24.30. Superfecta: 3-7-1-5, $22.63. Pick 3: 6-2-3, $151.55. Daily Double: 2-3, $7.90.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

3 • Fallen Empire (Lindsay) 6.40 2.80 2.20

2 • Devil's Fire (Negron) 3.40 3.00

6 • Low Tide Warning (Williams) 5.80

Time: 0:57.58. Scratched: Squared Straight, Future Perfect. Exacta: 3-2, $9.90. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $87.70. Superfecta: 3-2-6-8, $54.28. Pick 3: 2-3-3, $14.25. Daily Double: 3-3, $12.30.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

3 • Hesalittle Shady (Arroyo) 7.20 4.80 2.60

6 • Seattle See Ya (Conning) 8.20 4.40

1 • Haven's Joy (L. Fuentes) 2.60

Time: 1:41.88. Scratched: Unbridled Shoes, Classic Whiskey. Exacta: 3-6, $25.20. Trifecta: 3-6-1, $32.65. Superfecta: 3-6-1-8, $16.02. Pick 3: 3-3-3, $26.05. Pick 4: 2-3-3-3, $70.35. Pick 5: 6-2-3-3-3, $2,029.15. Pick 6: 2-6-2-3-3-3, $132.80. Daily Double: 3-4, $2.80. Daily Double: 3-3, $18.20.

Live handle: $173,364. Total handle: $792,743.

Jay Lietzau's results

Sunday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 139-391 (.355). Lock of the day: 25-41 (.610).