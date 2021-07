Share on Pinterest

1. 5 furlongs. State-bred. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

7 • Sing N Spurs (Hamilton) 11.20 3.80 3.00

2 • Angel's Magic (Quinonez) 2.40 2.80

4 • Shaq's My Daddy (Lara) 3.20

Time: 1:00.16. Scratched: Stillwater Brown. Exacta: 7-2, $15.20. Trifecta: 7-2-4, $25.65. Superfecta: 7-2-4-1, $14.36.

2. 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

7 • Ice Pop (Negron) 3.80 2.60 2.40

3 • Lulumaru (Wade) 2.60 2.20

1 • M and M Girl (Valenzuela) 4.60

Time: 1:16.96. Scratched: Priceless Miracle. Exacta: 7-3, $3.80. Trifecta: 7-3-1, $9.80. Superfecta: 7-3-1-4, $9.96. Daily double: 7-7, $15.00.

3. 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

5 • Graves Mill Road (Hamilton) 6.80 4.20 3.20

10 • A Rose for Raven (Butler) 4.00 3.60

9 • Flimflam Man (Valenzuela) 4.40

Time: 1:40.17. Scratched: Big Merrill. Exacta: 5-10, $14.90. Trifecta: 5-10-9, $49.30. Superfecta: 5-10-9-7, $46.10. Pick 3: 7-6/7-5/8, $25.85. Daily double: 7-5, $8.40.

4. 1 mile, 70 yards. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,285.

5 • Mo Clare's (Hamilton) 30.40 14.80 9.20

7 • Mizzanna (Juarez) 10.80 6.40

10 • Martz's Mae (Butler) 4.60

Time: 1:40.14. Scratched: Tasmin. Claimed: Mongolian Lotus, by Oscar Flores. Exacta: 5-7, $140.00. Trifecta: 5-7-10, $725.10. Superfecta: 5-7-10-3, $822.83. Pick 3: 6/7-5/8-5, $56.15. Daily double: 5-5, $50.00.

5. 6½ furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

9 • Mynameis Prince (Juarez) 8.60 4.40 3.20

13 • Top Dog (L. Fuentes) 8.40 5.80

12 • Natural Chill (A. Canchari) 3.80

Time: 1:18.29. Exacta: 9-13, $36.40. Trifecta: 9-13-12, $68.35. Superfecta: 9-13-12-1, $101.03. Pick 3: 5/8-5-9, $106.05. Pick 4: 6/7-5/8-5-9, $248.45. Daily double: 5-9, $59.60.

6. 5 furlongs. Turf. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

9 • Dodropin (Wade) 10.20 5.00 3.80

6 • Hunter's Magic (Lopez) 9.40 5.40

10 • Just Plain Pretty (A. Canchari) 3.40

Time: :58.09. Scratched: Claire Sailing; Manwomanandchild. Exacta: 9-6, $51.80. Trifecta: 9-6-10, $149.20. Superfecta: 9-6-10-1, $54.68. Pick 3: 5-9-9, $273.30. Daily double: 9-9, $33.80.

7. 6 furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,570.

4 • Samurai Cause (Wade) 9.20 5.00 3.00

8 • Ship It Red (R. Fuentes) 6.20 4.40

12 • Dried Pepper (Juarez) 8.60

Time: 1:08.48. Scratched: Company Store; Louis Le Grande. Exacta: 4-8, $24.70. Trifecta: 4-8-12, $140.30. Superfecta: 4-8-12-9, $375.91. Pick 3: 9-9-4/6/15, $80.95. Daily double: 9-4, $6.90.

8. 5 furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

6 • Wild Behavior (Butler) 5.00 3.80 2.20

7 • D C Hero (Quinonez) 5.20 4.00

2 • Soul Ready (Lopez) 3.40

Time: :56.05. Scratched: One Tough Charlie. Exacta: 6-7, $12.60. Trifecta: 6-7-2, $31.40. Superfecta: 6-7-2-1, $16.09. Pick 3: 9-4/6/15-5/6, $47.50. Daily double: 4-6, $14.70.

9. 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,635.

1 • Czechmight (Negron) 3.60 3.00 2.60

5 • Jimmy's Marco (A. Canchari) 6.00 4.20

6 • Side Street Dave (Chirinos) 4.00

Time: 1:37.46. Scratched: Talkin Malice. Exacta: 1-5, $9.90. Trifecta: 1-5-6, $19.15. Superfecta: 1-5-6-8, $18.50. Pick 3: 4/6/15-5/6-1/7, $11.45. Pick 4: 9-4/6/15-5/6-1/7, $92.10. Pick 5: 9-9-4/6/15-5/6-1/7, $383.85. Pick 6: 5-9-9-4/6/15-5/6-1/7, five correct paid $54.50. Daily double: 6-1, $5.80.

On-track handle: $243,678. Total handle: $1,416,172.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 1-9 (.111). Totals: 115-323 (.356). Lock of the day: 22-35 (.629).