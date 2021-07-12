Share on Pinterest

1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,180.

2 • Includeanattitude (Eikleberry) 5.00 3.40 2.10

1 • Danzig Star (A. Canchari) 4.60 2.20

5 • Haven's Joy (L. Fuentes) 2.10

Time: 1:40.84. Exacta: 2-1, $11.60. Trifecta: 2-1-5, $7.00. Superfecta: 2-1-5-3, $4.24.

2. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,740.

2 • Gipsey Sorceress (Mawing) 25.80 7.00 4.80

5 • Sweet Tatum (Butler) 4.00 3.00

4 • Cheverie (Valenzuela) 4.60

Time: 1:05.87. Exacta: 2-5, $61.80. Trifecta: 2-5-4, $176.90. Superfecta: 2-5-4-1, $90.33. Daily double: 2-2, $32.20.

3. 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,980.

6 • Devil's Teeth (Valenzuela) 14.60 4.80 2.80

5 • Tabia (Eikleberry) 2.60 2.10

7 • Burgameister (Chirinos) 2.40

Time: 1:17.76. Exacta: 6-5, $19.90. Trifecta: 6-5-7, $19.10. Superfecta: 6-5-7-1, $16.75. Pick 3: 2-2-6, $174.40. Daily double: 2-6, $174.60.

4. 7½ furlongs. Turf. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

8 • Icywilburnyeh (Mawing) 10.20 5.40 3.80

1 • Golden Gopher (Vega) 3.20 2.40

3 • Withherbootson (Eikleberry) 2.60

Time: 1:31.14. Scratched: Claire Sailing. Exacta: 8-1, $15.70. Trifecta: 8-1-3, $20.70. Superfecta: 8-1-3-4, $18.81. Pick 3: 2-6-8, $229.85. Pick 4: 2-2-6-8, $1,876.80. Daily double: 6-8, $27.20.

5. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,570.

5 • Spun Line (Quinonez) 21.80 6.00 3.60

7 • Berry Good (A. Canchari) 3.20 2.60

1 • Ship's Creek (Lindsay) 4.00

Time: 1:37.44. Exacta: 5-7, $27.60. Trifecta: 5-7-1, $117.65. Superfecta: 5-7-1-6, $72.63. Pick 3: 6-8-5, $269.10. Daily double: 8-5, $57.30.

6. 7½ furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $18,000.

2 • Shinny (Wade) 4.00 2.60 2.40

3 • Where's Jordan (Vega) 7.40 4.40

6 • Just Blaze (A. Canchari) 5.20

Time: 1:29.22. Scratched: Fullbridledphantom. Exacta: 2-3, $12.30. Trifecta: 2-3-6, $39.65. Superfecta: 2-3-6-8, $20.35. Pick 3: 8-5-2/7, $78.85. Daily double: 5-2, $26.40.

7. 5 furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $17,500.

2 • Bella Figura (L. Fuentes) 28.80 9.20 4.60

4 • A Roze and Wine (Eikleberry) 3.40 2.40

7 • Moreisbetter (Wade) 2.60

Time: :56.75. Scratched: Diva de Kela; Pretty Sweet. Exacta: 2-4, $50.00. Trifecta: 2-4-7, $86.65. Superfecta: 2-4-7-1, $29.43. Pick 3: 5-2/7-2, $247.45. Daily double: 2-2, $37.10.

8. 5 furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,300.

5 • Minister of Soul (L. Fuentes) 20.40 9.60 4.60

6 • Shannon C (Hamilton) 8.80 5.00

4 • Jazzy Times (Lindsay) 3.20

Time: :55.82. Exacta: 5-6, $69.20. Trifecta: 5-6-4, $125.20. Superfecta: 5-6-4-2, $45.59. Pick 3: 2/7-2-5, $176.00. Pick 4: 5-2/7-2-5, $2,223.20. Pick 5: 8-5-2/7-2-5, $4,963.45. Pick 6: 6-8-5-2/7-2-5, four correct paid $220.00. Daily double: 2-5, $122.80.

On-track handle: $222,043. Total handle: $1,142,570.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 105-281 (.374). Lock of the day: 20-31 (.645).