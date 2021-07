Share on Pinterest

CANTERBURY PARK SUNDAY'S RESULTS

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,680.

2 • Lasting Light (Juarez Jr.) 2.60 2.10 —

4 • Second Grace (Quinonez) 2.20 —

3 • Mizoney (Valenzuela) —

Time: 1:10.78. Scratched: Funny Flowers. Exacta: 2-4, $1.90.

2 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

2 • Two Drink Minimum (Wade) 4.40 2.60 2.20

5 • Innovate (Harr) 2.80 2.60

1 • Includeanattitude (Valenzuela) 3.20

Time: 1:18.76. Exacta: 2-5, $5.00. Trifecta: 2-5-1, $8.80. Superfecta: 2-5-1-4, $2.43. Daily Double: 2-2, $4.10.

3 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $20,000.

5 • Bobby Baby (Butler) 7.80 4.00 2.80

2 • Noble Pursuit (Wade) 2.60 2.10

4 • Chest Candy (Juarez Jr.) 3.20

Time: 1:41.80. Scratched: Chocolateicecream, Market King. Exacta: 5-2, $12.30. Trifecta: 5-2-4, $17.35. Pick 3: 1/2-2-5, $10.00. Daily Double: 2-5, $11.90.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

2 • Top Star (Juarez Jr.) 12.20 6.40 3.20

5 • Neverblink (Mawing) 10.00 3.80

6 • Florida Two Step (Lindsay) 2.20

Time: 1:10.47. Scratched: Wild Tonight. Exacta: 2-5, $65.70. Trifecta: 2-5-6, $75.15. Superfecta: 2-5-6-1, $72.93. Pick 3: 2-5-2, $45.05. Daily Double: 5-2, $42.50.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

9 • Imminent Threat (Canchari) 7.60 3.80 2.60

2 • Hurricain Hunter (R. Fuentes) 4.60 3.00

10 • Dreaming Biz (Eikleberry) 3.40

Time: 1:30.47. Exacta: 9-2, $15.90. Trifecta: 9-2-10, $22.85. Superfecta: 9-2-10-8, $21.80. Pick 3: 5-2-9, $67.35. Pick 4: 2-5-2-9, $204.60. Daily Double: 2-9, $25.20.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,740.

5 • Sharp Art (Wade) 4.40 2.60 2.20

6 • Most Amusing (Quinonez) 3.40 2.60

4 • Colorful Colorado (Juarez Jr.) 4.20

Time: 1:09.74. Scratched: Texas Long Bow. Exacta: 5-6, $5.70. Trifecta: 5-6-4, $21.00. Superfecta: 5-6-4-7, $15.91. Pick 3: 2-9-3/5, $30.25. Daily Double: 9-5, $8.30.

7 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,550.

1 • Mizzanna (Lindsay) 6.60 3.80 2.80

3 • Little Miss Belle (L. Fuentes) 3.80 3.00

6 • Trendy Neve (Quinonez) 5.20

Time: 1:36.04. Exacta: 1-3, $8.80. Trifecta: 1-3-6, $15.35. Superfecta: 1-3-6-4, $35.92. Pick 3: 9-3/5-1, $17.95. Daily Double: 5-1, $10.10.

8 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

4 • That's All Right (Hamilton) 6.00 3.60 2.80

1 • Fireman's Lil Sis (Lindsay) 5.60 3.60

6 • Timber Lady (Arroyo) 3.00

Time: 1:41.18. Exacta: 4-1, $13.20. Trifecta: 4-1-6, $20.85. Superfecta: 4-1-6-7, $24.87. Pick 3: 3/5-1-4, $15.55. Daily Double: 1-4, $11.80.

9 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,900.

5 • Biarritz (Eikleberry) 5.00 3.00 2.60

7 • Happy Hour Cowboy (Mawing) 10.20 4.20

1 • Khaki Jack (R. Fuentes) 3.60

Time: 0:56.86. Scratched: Bayou Gem. Exacta: 5-7, $29.20. Trifecta: 5-7-1, $118.40. Superfecta: 5-7-1-3, $54.89. Pick 3: 1-4-4/5, $18.20. Pick 4: 3/5-1-4-4/5, $55.55. Pick 5: 9-3/5-1-4-4/5, $222.50. Pick 6: 2-9-3/5-1-4-4/5, $2,119.00. Daily Double: 4-5, $8.90.

Total handle: $161,261. Live handle: $888,726.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 89-244 (.365). Lock of the day: 17-27 (.630).