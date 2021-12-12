An early Sunday morning shooting in Minneapolis left one woman dead and a man in serious condition.

The shooting was reported in the Camden neighborhood at 3:30 a.m., when police say multiple ShotSpotter notifications came from the 4400 block of Bryant Ave N. A 911 caller told dispatchers that he had been shot.

Minneapolis police wrote in a press release Sunday morning that the woman died at the scene while the male caller was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Officers located the man and woman inside a vehicle in an alley, but said there is "limited information indicating who else was involved and what transpired," wrote spokesman Garrett Parten.

This is the city's 94th homicide of the year, according to a Star Tribune database.