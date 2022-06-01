Connecticut Sun (6-3, 4-1 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (9-1, 6-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces play the Connecticut Sun.

Las Vegas went 24-8 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Aces averaged 89.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.2 last season.

Connecticut finished 26-6 overall last season while going 11-5 on the road. The Sun averaged 79.7 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.6% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.