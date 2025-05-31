Sun snap 5-game skid with an 85-83 win over the Caitlin Clark-less Fever

INDIANAPOLIS — Marina Mabrey scored 15 of her 26 points in the third quarter, Tina Charles added 18 points and the Connecticut Sun snapped a five-game, season-opening losing streak with an 85-83 victory over the short-handed Indiana Fever on Friday night.
Indiana was without star Caitlin Clark, who missed her second game due to a strained left quad. Clark was injured while playing against New York on Saturday.
Connecticut led 74-59 early in the fourth quarter before the Fever stormed back and scored 16 straight points to take the lead.
Indiana, which hit only three of its first 12 3-point attempts, used a 19-2 run that was highlighted by three straight 3s for a 78-76 lead with 2:46 left.
The teams combined to make a 3-pointer on four consecutive possessions, with Lexie Hull's corner 3 pulling Indiana within 82-81. Mabrey answered with a jumper from the line for a three-point lead with 1:15 left.
Connecticut rookie Saniya Rivers went 1 of 2 at the line with 5.8 seconds left for an 85-83 lead. After a timeout, Kelsey Mitchell mishandled an inbounds pass and was well short on a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer with Charles defending.
Rivers finished with 12 points and six assists for Connecticut (1-5).
Aliyah Boston had 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists for Indiana (2-4). Mitchell and Bonner finished with 13 points apiece.