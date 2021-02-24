MADISON, Wis. — Sun Prairie and Madison police are investigating a homicide after a man dropped off at a medical clinic died from a gunshot wound.
The 29-year-old man was dropped off in front of the UW Health Union Corners Clinic Tuesday afternoon, according to Madison police. The man had a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transferred to a hospital were he later died, the State Journal reported.
Madison police spokesman Tyler Grigg said detectives with the department's Violent Crime Unit determined the shooting happened in Sun Prairie. Investigators there are working to determine where the shooting took place.
Madison police will continue to assist Sun Prairie police with the investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Case challenging constitutionality of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program can move forward
A federal court in St. Paul will review whether the program is "unconstitutionally punitive."
Business
Oft-delayed residential high-rise in downtown Duluth is back on again
The 200-unit complex will be among the city's tallest buildings.
Business
GameStop shares double after tumbling for much of February
Wall Street's mania over GameStop is on again, at least for one afternoon.
Business
Wildfire victims sue former PG&E executives alleging neglect
A trust representing more than 80,000 victims of deadly wildfires ignited by Pacific Gas and Electric's rickety electrical grid is suing nearly two dozen of the utility's former executives and board members, alleging they neglected their duty to ensure the equipment wouldn't kill people.
Local
St. Paul police outline plan for possible unrest during Chauvin trial
St. Paul police and mutual aid law enforcement agencies have been training at the old Sears site.