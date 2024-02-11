Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Enough is enough!

I almost choked on my coffee when I saw the headline in the Sunday paper about a bill that would make Minnesota a "sanctuary state" ("Bill would make Minn. a sanctuary," Feb. 4).

Personally, I'm all for immigration as long as it is done according to the laws we have. When the rules for immigration are followed, there is no need for "sanctuary" of any type. Sneaking across the border is bad enough, and offering sanctuary to anyone who thumbs their nose at our laws is infuriating. Why should there be immigration laws in place to protect our sovereignty and safety if some misguided fools offer to protect those who chose to flout our laws? To make such an asinine decision to make Minnesota a sanctuary state is a kick to the crotch to the majority of Minnesota residents and opens this state to busloads of lawbreakers like we've seen happen to New York — and the problems come with it. Making Minnesota a sanctuary state does nothing to help this nation's immigration problem and will only encourage more lawbreakers.

The vast majority of these illegal immigrants are not running from a hostile government in their own country but are economic refugees seeking a better paycheck. That is not a reason to offer them "sanctuary," especially if they have entered this country illegally.

Democrats, you are on notice. (I was once a registered Democrat, but now am an independent.) Put an end to this stupidity, do the work you were voted in to do for the citizens of Minnesota to make this state a better place for those of us who actually pay taxes — which are high enough already. Are you going to reach in my pockets for a few more dollars to pay for this wrongheaded idea? You were not elected to solve the world's problems or offer sanctuary to illegal immigrants.

Wes Hickman, Stacy, Minn.





•••





I had to do a double take when I read that the Minnesota DFL was proposing to pass a law called the North Star Act to make Minnesota a sanctuary state, essentially permitting illegal immigrants free rein in the state. With the crisis at our southern border already out of control, how in good conscience could the DFL propose such a law? What is it that the party doesn't understand that people crossing our border illegally are breaking the rule of law to begin with? Indeed, the Biden administration has been incredibly irresponsible and derelict in enforcing our immigration laws. For the DFL to pass this law would essentially be encouraging more illegal immigrants to enter our country and endorse the failed Biden policies.

In a recent CBS poll done Jan. 3-5, 63% of Americans said our border policies should be tougher. In the same poll, 93% of Americans classified the border problems as somewhat serious, very serious or a crisis, with the vast majority (75%) citing the latter two. Sanctuary cities by definition should be illegal to begin with. It's one arm of the government essentially defying federal law and encouraging people to break it. Although the DFL has a slim majority, its entire agenda has been heavily left-leaning. So much for Gov. Tim Walz's campaign promise of "One Minnesota"! A good reason to have divided government!

In addition to the proposed North Star Act being in complete defiance of federal immigration laws, it would put undue pressure on Minnesota's educational, health care and social services systems. Just look at the problems in Chicago and New York, where some students have been forced out of their schools to house illegal immigrants. I suggest if this law passes, every DFL politician should house an illegal immigrant family and pay for their shelter, food, education, health care services, etc., rather than putting the burden on the rest of Minnesotans.

Steve Hayden, Eden Prairie





REUSING LUMBER

Exactly what we should all be doing

I write in support of the "guerrilla" recycling business highlighted Sunday in the Star Tribune ("Lumber gets second life, splintering rules," Feb. 4). LumberStash is picking up and selling left over lumber from the owner's driveway to keep it from ending up in the landfill. My garage stores a history of lumber left from various repair projects. Most recently, hail damage gave me a new and bountiful supply of lumber I knew would end up in the landfill if I didn't ask for it. I'm already using some of it.

My dad built affordable homes before that was known terminology. The house I grew up in was built in Bloomington in 1948 when I was 2, so my siblings and I could grow up in the country. Dad borrowed $500 from my grandfather and built the house largely with lumber and other materials he offered to haul away when a Minneapolis school building was torn down.

I understand the need for residential codes, but there is also need for businesses like LumberStash to be given larger driveways somewhere to succeed. It's not just the lower costs for the many consumers who need that. It's the decrease in environmental pollutants needed by all of us, whether we recognize it or not.

Larry Johnson, Golden Valley





FRIENDSHIPS

Long live new friends

It was interesting reading about Anna Bonavita's efforts to gather a group of new friends here in Minneapolis ("Are you lonely?"). It reminded me of my experience moving here in 1981. I also found it very hard to break into existing social circles. It wasn't that people were unfriendly. They just didn't really think about including us. They had had their own group of friends for years, and sort of assumed everybody else did as well, I guess. At one point someone put an ad in the Twin Cities Reader and started a "Non-Twin Cities Native Group" that got together regularly at local haunts. I remember going to those. What's old is new again!

Sheryl O'Connor, Minneapolis





D.J. TICE

Cheers to a fulfilling retirement

Regarding "No room for debate: It's been a great career" (Feb. 4): Back in 2015, D.J. Tice wrote an eloquent and moving commentary regarding the sorrow he felt over losing his pet, Lucky. The piece, titled, "Of life and death and love and dogs," described his journey with Lucky, a stray dog, who was also his buddy, soul mate and loyal companion. As Lucky aged and became blind, Tice reflected in his commentary, "life was sadly diminished after that, but Lucky soldiered on." Tice continued, "He suffered many stumbles, was bruised by many obstacles, but he found his way to the joys that could still be reached, rather as he found his way up and down stairs — lifting a paw into the air and sticking it out into the darkness, feeling for the next step."

Mr. Tice, your thoughts and ideas, whether we agreed with you or not, have certainly kept us informed and on our toes! Your insights were something we could dissect and chew on.

Eight years ago your story ended with the hope that one day you too would use Lucky's example and stick a foot out into the darkness in hopes of finding the next step. We wish you well and so much luck in your retirement. Congratulations to you on a fruitful and dynamic career in journalism!

Sharon E. Carlson, Andover





WORDS

No dictionaries here

I could relate to Gary Gilson's frustration voiced in his column regarding writers using "big" words nobody knows the meaning of ("No need to drive readers to dictionary," Feb. 4). I, too, hate it when people are sesquipedalian.

Doug Williams, Robbinsdale