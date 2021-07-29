Sun Country Airlines has bounced nearly all the way back from the pandemic.

The latest quarterly results from the Twin Cities-based airline, which became a publicly-traded company in March for the first time in its four-decade history, showed that its recovery accelerated this spring from the near-total grounding of spring 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak swept across the U.S. and world.

In the April-through-June period, Sun Country even managed to squeak out a small profit before the government assistance that it and other airlines received is counted. Its revenue was about 12% below the same period of 2019, and its passenger and charter capacities were even further below that time.

Sun Country said it earned $51.8 million, or 83 cents a share, in the second quarter. That compares to a loss of $6 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding $38.5 million in government aid and other one-time items, Sun Country earned $5.4 million, or 7 cents a share.

Revenue was $149 million, up from $35 million in the spring quarter of 2020, when Sun Country mostly operated cargo flights.

Executives expect the airline's revenue to exceed $170 million in the third quarter and its flight capacities to get closer to pre-pandemic levels.

"We had a very strong second quarter driven by revenue outperformance in our scheduled passenger service business amid strong continued recovery in leisure travel demand," Jude Bricker, the company's chief executive, said in a statement.

Sun Country announced the results after market close on Wednesday. Executives were scheduled to speak with investors and analysts on a conference call Thursday morning.

The airline's passenger capacity was 5% higher in the second quarter than in the first but it was still 17% below the second quarter of 2019. Flights are becoming more full, Sun Country said, with its passenger load factor reaching 77%, the highest since late 2019.

Charter block hours were 24% below the 2019 level as executives said the airline is still rebuilding special tours and flights that it operated with Nevada casinos before the pandemic.

Sun Country's relationship with Amazon.com to fly cargo for the e-commerce retailer, which started last May, provided the airline with $22.1 million in the latest quarter, up 2% from the first three months of this year.

Sun Country added three planes to passenger service during the latest quarter, bringing its fleet to 34. Executives expect to add two more before the end of the year. Sun Country's cargo operation has 12 freighters.