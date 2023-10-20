Sun Country, eh?

Sun Country Airlines is adding 10 new destinations from Minneapolis-St. Paul next year, including its first-ever forays into Quebec and Ontario. The Minnesota-based carrier is planning new direct service to Montreal-Trudeau International and Toronto Pearson International to begin in June, pending approval. Sun Country's schedule extension from April to June 2024 also includes these eight new seasonal nonstop destinations from MSP: Billings and Missoula in Montana; Albuquerque, N.M.; Boise, Idaho; Washington-Dulles in D.C.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Oakland, Calif.; and Syracuse, N.Y. With these additions, Sun Country will operate 120 routes serving 104 airports across the U.S., Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

Gita Sitaramiah

Stop the love locks

Couples planning to add a love lock to the Grand Canyon should think again. "Leaving (padlocks) like this is littering and a form of graffiti," the Grand Canyon National Park said in a Facebook post. A love lock is a padlock couples engrave with their names before adding to a bridge or fence at a special destination. But littering isn't the only problem. It's particularly dangerous for the endangered California condor. If a condor eats a coin or a padlock key, they won't be able to digest or pass it, officials said. If it eats too much metal, a condor could die. "Do your part to not contribute to these bad habits and inform others of what can happen to the wildlife if these behaviors continue," officials said in the post.

Sacramento Bee

These springs are hot

If you want a relaxing vacation filled with hot springs and bathhouses, a trip to Arkansas should be in your future. Hot Springs, Ark., is a hot-spot tourist destination, and on April 8, 2024, it'll be in the path of a total solar eclipse. A visit to Central Avenue takes spa seekers on a journey of bathhouses from the 1800s. Hot Springs is also home to the only national park with a brewery. Hot Springs National Park has 26 miles of hiking trails and an overlook where visitors can see more than 140 square miles of the park and its surroundings. Then there's Superior Bathhouse Brewery, which uses spring water in its lineup of craft beers.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Park officials warn visitors against adding padlocks to fencing at the Grand Canyon and throwing the key into the canyon.

Smarter boarding

Squeezing into a window seat on a full flight can feel like a game of human Tetris, but United Airlines has some good news. Starting Oct. 26, the carrier will implement a boarding process that puts window-seat passengers in economy class on the plane ahead of their peers. United will still use a preboarding system for customers with disabilities, unaccompanied minors and active-duty military. First-class and business-class passengers will follow. Then window and exit-row seats will board, followed by middle and aisle seats. The last boarding group is reserved for basic economy. Officials wrote that the WILMA boarding system (which stands for window-middle-aisle) would save up to two minutes of boarding time.

Washington Post