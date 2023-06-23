More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Wolves select Leonard Miller after making trade with Spurs in NBA draft
Miller is a 19-year-old, 6-10 forward from Toronto out of G-League Ignite whose ball handling ability made him attractive to NBA scouts. The Wolves took him at No. 33, sending a pair of future second-round picks to San Antonio.
South Metro
Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux to roll out new organics recycling facility
It will replace the tribe's current organics recycling site in Shakopee, which has no room to grow.
Sun beats the Lynx 89-68
Connecticut Sun beats Minnesota Lynx 89-68 at Target Center,
Outdoors
If your summer plans fall apart, Minnesota will provide a wondrous alternative
A spontaneous journey to four parks in southern Minnesota created a chance to paddle, explore and revel in the quiet.
Twins
Homers of 466 and 465 feet no big whoop for Buxton
Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton wasn't overly excited about hitting two of the three longest homers of his career.