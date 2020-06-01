The Earth's warming is disturbing the balance of the seasons. Data make it clear that summers are getting longer while winters substantially shorten.

An analysis of 6,000 weather stations globally looked at the hottest and coldest 90 days of the year, approximating summer and winter, over the last two 30-year periods, 1960-1989 and 1990-2019.

Most locations globally, including in the United States and Canada, have seen their summer season lengthen and the winter season shrink. In the U.S. and Canada, summer has expanded by an average of one week, according to the study.

Generally, the closer you get to an ocean, the more summer has gotten longer. This makes sense because the oceans have warmed dramatically and they have a tremendous influence on climate.

There is also a notable urban heat island (UHI) effect as cities are experiencing longer summers than nearby rural areas. The added increase in heat due to the density of concrete and asphalt surfaces is real and affects the lives of the 80% of Americans who live in cities.

Here are the 10 major U.S. cities that have seen the lengthiest expansion of summer weather over the last 30 years: Honolulu, 38 days; Miami, 37 days; San Francisco, 32 days; New Orleans, 25 days; Phoenix, 23 days; Tucson, Ariz., 21 days; El Paso, Texas, 20 days; Houston, 18 days, and Las Vegas, 18 days.

Shorter winters are not welcomed by Minnesotans who enjoy outdoor sports. These players were out last December in Duluth.

The change in the length of winter is even more dramatic than the summer changes. While the U.S. and Canada see summer conditions that last an average seven days more than they used to, the duration of winter conditions has shortened by an average of 15 days, according to the study.

In northern Canada and Alaska, the shortening of winter is especially dramatic. Along Alaska's North Slope, the coldest part of winter in the most recent 30-year period is warmer than any of the winter days in the preceding 30-year period.

Although the greatest contraction in winter is seen at high latitudes, interestingly parts of Southern California and South Florida are having markedly shorter winters.

Here are the 10 major U.S. cities with the lengthiest decrease in winter temperatures: Los Angeles, 52 days; Miami, 49 days; Juneau, Alaska, 32 days; Orlando, 30 days; New Orleans, 28 days; Anchorage, Alaska, 25 days; Phoenix, 25 days; Honolulu, 23 days; San Francisco, 23 days, and Philadelphia, 22 days.

The findings of longer summers and shorter winters is consistent with the findings of a March 2020 study from the Australia Institute, titled Out of Season.