MILWAUKEE — Organizers of Milwaukee's Summerfest music celebration are planning to scale back COVID-19 precautions this year.

WTMJ-AM reported that festival organizers announced Wednesday that guests won't need to wear masks, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination to enter the grounds this year.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Wisconsin. The seven-day average of confirmed tests stood at 1,371 as of Thursday, down from 18,101 on Jan. 16, according to the latest data from the state health department data.

Organizers canceled the festival in 2020 after the pandemic began. Last year they moved the festival from mid-summer to early September. Summerfest will be held on three consecutive weekends this year: June 23-25, June 30-July 2; and July 7-9. Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform on June 24 and Rod Stewart on July 7.