No matter how you're traveling this summer, taking the extra time and steps to prepare for the trip will make a significant difference in your dog's experience.

Here are some tips from the American Kennel Club.

Deal with anxiety

Many common issues that dogs face when traveling, such as motion sickness, are caused by anxiety. So prepare your four-legged friend for a long trip by getting them acclimated to car rides. Taking them on short, frequent trips to fun places like the dog park, can help them associate car rides with activities other than only going to the veterinarian or groomer.

Experiment with feeding

Test out different feeding habits before leaving home. Some dogs do better having not eaten several hours prior to departure, while others need to have something small to eat immediately before the trip. Use the short car rides to experiment with these feeding schedules. Always remember to bring plenty of bottled water for your pup.

Plan flights ahead

If you're flying to your destination, try to book a nonstop flight rather than one with layovers. During a layover, larger pets must remain in the plane's hold, which can increase their anxiety levels. Also, make sure to check the weather when flying with your dog, as higher temperatures can be dangerous for them.

Invest in a crate

Consider buying your own crate prior to traveling. This will allow your dog to familiarize itself with the crate and become comfortable with it. Make sure the type of crate you buy matches the traveling you will be doing. Some airlines have restrictions on the type and size of crates your dog must be in to travel, so it is best to contact your airline before purchasing the crate.

Bring identification

Ensure that your dog has proper identification, including a collar and microchip. Their tags should include your name and contact information so you can easily be reached in case of an emergency. And before you head out, make sure your contact information is up to date.