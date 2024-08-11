Summer tourists flock to boardwalks and piers while sticking to their budgets

At Navy Pier, which juts out into Lake Michigan in Chicago, Robin Harris, owner of Confidence Apparel, which sells clothing with affirmations on it, says foot traffic and sales are up this year compared with last year. She says customers are being more conscious about their spending, picking things they can wear more than once and choosing quality over quantity. Her top sellers are a $30 T-shirt in a variety of colors that says ''Inhale confidence, exhale doubt,'' and a $75 jacket with a recipe-like list of ingredients including ''Love, kindness, courage and resilience.''