Wednesday will be a mild mid-August day with temps warming into the low/mid 80s, which will be a little above average for this time of the year. No rain is in the forecast for Wednesday either, so your gardens and flower pots over the coming days.
Wednesday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Temps on Wednesday will warm into the low/mid 80s in the metro with dewpoints that will creep back into the low 60s. It'll feel a tad more humid that it has over the last few days, but it won't be as humid as it was earlier this month. Southwesterly winds could be a little gusty at times with speeds reaching 10mph to 15mph at times.
High Temps on Wednesday
Wednesday will be a mild day for mid-August with readings running nearly +5F to +10F above average. Much of Minnesota will warm into the 80s, with the exception of the North Shore, where temps will be in the 70s. Meanwhile, folks in far western MN and in the Dakotas will warm into the low/mid 90s.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended outlook through the end of August and into early September, which shows mild temps continuing through much of the rest of August. Interestingly, both the GFS and ECMWF suggests temps warming into the 90s a few times next week before cooling off quite a bit at the end of the month.
Summer Stickies Return End of Week
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Knowing how picky Goldilocks was with her porridge and sleeping quarters, I hope she'd be happy with our latest mid August weather. Not too hot and certainly not too cool (yet).
Despite some recent cooler days, it has been a pretty warm summer thus far. A typical summer in Minneapolis sees about a dozen days with highs at or above 90 degrees. So far this year, we've had exactly 12 with the hottest day on June 8th at 96 degrees. However, heat index values soared well into the 100s for a number of locations in July. Uffda! With that said, there are only 13 days left of Meteorological Summer and we're currently sitting at the 16th warmest June 1st - August 31st on record.
If you're a fan of the summer stickies, you'll get a chance to enjoy a few more 'hot' days. Heat and humidity values creep back into the uncomfortable zone with feels like temps warming into the 90s across parts of the state. Thunderstorm chances increase Friday night and early Saturday with sunny skies returning Sunday.
Bottle up summer, Fall is only 5 weeks away!
Extended Forecast
WEDNESDAY: Warm sun. PM storm north? Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 84.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: NNW 5. Low: 65.
THURSDAY: Kinda hot and sticky again. Winds: SSW 5-10. High: 87.
FRIDAY: Sweaty sunshine. Storms at night. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 88.
SATURDAY: AM T-showers. Lingering PM clouds. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 83.
SUNDAY: Nicer day of the weekend. Not as humid. Winds: N 7-12. Wake-up: 63. High: 82.
MONDAY: Spotty rain or rumble chance. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 63. High: 82.
TUESDAY: Still mild. More unsettled. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 81.
This Day in Weather History
August 19th
2007: Record 24-hour maximum rainfall of 15.10 inches set in Hokah, MN (Houston county). This 24-hour total contributed to the record monthly maximum rainfall of 23.86 inches that was set in Hokah during August of 2007.
1980: Strong winds at Belle Plaine severely damage five planes.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 19th
Average High: 80F (Record: 97F set in 1976)
Average Low: 62F (Record: 39F set in 1967)
Record Rainfall: 3.19" set in 1997
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 19th
Sunrise: 6:20am
Sunset: 8:12pm
Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 52 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 51 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 1 hour & 52 minutes
Moon Phase for August 19th at Midnight
1.2 Days Since New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Every year in August – from either the Northern or Southern Hemisphere – you can look in the evening hours toward the center of our Milky Way galaxy. It’s located in the direction of the constellation Sagittarius the Archer, which happens to contain a famous asterism – or noticeable pattern of stars – called the Teapot. In 2020, there are two bright planets in this same direction in space. Jupiter is brighter than any star. Saturn is fainter than Jupiter, but still as bright as the brightest stars. In 2020, the Teapot is found to the west of Jupiter and Saturn. If you’re blessed with a dark sky, finding them all will be easy. In a dark sky, you’ll see a broad boulevard of stars – the edgewise view into our own Milky Way galaxy – which broadens and brightens in the direction of Teapot and the planets. From the Northern Hemisphere, you’ll be looking south around mid-to-late evening for Jupiter, Saturn and the Teapot. From the Southern Hemisphere, look closer to overhead. Don’t know the planets and don’t have a dark sky? The chart below via AstroBob expands the view to include the constellation Scorpius, which is to the west of the Teapot. This pattern is relatively bright and easy to spot for its curved Scorpion’s Tail."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Dangerous and Record Setting Heat Sunday
A number of Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories are in place across much of the Western US on Wednesday, where temps will be well above average. The image below with boxes around the numbers are locations that could see record highs for Wednesday. Interestingly, record heat could continue across much of the Desert Southwest through much of the week!
Currently Tropical Activity
We are less than 1 month away from the typical peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season (September 10th) and things are pretty active. The only named storm in the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific is Genevieve that was a category 4 hurricane at one point earlier this week. Meanwhile, NOAA's NHC is suggesting that there is a high probablility of tropical formation with 2 different waves in the Atlantic. If these 2 storms become named, we would be looking at Laura and Marco. Stay tuned...
Climate Stories