Summer Stickies Return End of Week

Wednesday Weather Outlook for MSP

Wednesday will be a mild mid-August day with temps warming into the low/mid 80s, which will be a little above average for this time of the year. No rain is in the forecast for Wednesday either, so your gardens and flower pots over the coming days. Wednesday Meteograms for Minneapolis Temps on Wednesday will warm into the low/mid 80s in the metro with dewpoints that will creep back into the low 60s. It'll feel a tad more humid that it has over the last few days, but it won't be as humid as it was earlier this month. Southwesterly winds could be a little gusty at times with speeds reaching 10mph to 15mph at times. High Temps on Wednesday Wednesday will be a mild day for mid-August with readings running nearly +5F to +10F above average. Much of Minnesota will warm into the 80s, with the exception of the North Shore, where temps will be in the 70s. Meanwhile, folks in far western MN and in the Dakotas will warm into the low/mid 90s.

Warmest Day Friday Friday looks like the warmest day out of the next several with temps warming into the mid/upper 80s across the southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities. Dewpoint values will also creep back into the humid zone. Somewhat Soggy August So Far (For Some) August has been somewhat of a stormy month so far with pockets of very heavy rainfall across parts of the state. A few locations have had flooding issues, but the drier weather in the forecast will help things dry out a bit. St. Cloud has seen 4.75" of rain so far this month, which is more than 3" above average! Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor still had parts of the state under moderate drought conditions. Mainly across the western and northeastern parts of the state. With that said, Duluth is still more than 5" below average precipitation since January 1st. Meanwhile, Minneapolis is nearly 3" above average precipitation since the beginning of the year.

Extended Forecast

Temps will continue to gradually warm through the end of the week with readings in the mid/upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. Showers and storms will rumble in Friday night and early Saturday morning with slightly cooler temps moving in through the weekend and early next week.

Extended Temperature Outlook Here's the extended outlook through the end of August and into early September, which shows mild temps continuing through much of the rest of August. Interestingly, both the GFS and ECMWF suggests temps warming into the 90s a few times next week before cooling off quite a bit at the end of the month. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from August 26th - September 1st shows above average temperatures continuing across much of the southern tier of the nation. However, things could get kind chilly across the International border with NOAA's CPC suggesting temps running below average for a change.

