Summer storms have closed beaches around the Twin Cities metro after high levels of bacteria were recorded.

Six of the 12 beaches operated by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board are closed due to high levels of E. coli that are unsafe for humans, according to the park's Lake Water Quality map.

North Beach, Thomas Beach and 32nd Street Beach on Bde Maka Ska, North Beach and Southeast Beach on Lake Harriet, and Hiawatha Beach on Lake Hiawatha are all closed.

Around Hennepin County, Camp Voyageur on Little Long Lake in Minnetrista, Wekota Beach and Surfside Park Beach on Lake Minnetonka and the beach at East Medicine Lake Park in Plymouth are all closed, according to the county's Beach Water Status map.

The nine swimming beaches in Ramsey County remain open.