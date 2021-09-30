When our family moved back to Minnesota in 1995 after spending several years in Illinois, my husband declared, "If we're going back to longer, colder winters, I want a lake place so we can fully enjoy the summers."

Within a year, we found our summer oasis: a modest, three-bedroom cottage on East Lake Sylvia near Annandale.We made various renovations over time and, as our extended family grew, found imaginative ways to accommodate more people. For example, we temporarily convert the garage into a bunkhouse and turn an attic into an additional play area.

Now in our retirement years, the cottage has become our summer home.We walk the peninsula road, chat with neighbors, tend our "survival of the fittest" garden, and enjoy the view of Sunrise Bay and the sound of loon calls at night.

After this summer's visit, our four grandsons, ages 4 to 14, shared their favorite memories:

"Pushing Grandma and Grandpa off the Lilypad. It's so funny!"

"Trying not to get thrown off the tube!"

"My giant fish — I broke the record!"

"Discovering species I don't usually see."

"Playing Legos in the attic with my cousins."

"Learning to water ski and wakeboard. It was awesome!"

"My first jump off the dock."

"The water"

"Spending time with everyone."

Their parents added, "Watching our babies grow up, experiencing something new each year."

Mostly, we all love having a place for people to gather and make memories.

Barbara Devlin, Annandale, Minn.