Summer Movies: 11 breakout actors to watch

Many of the big movies this summer might come from familiar places – whether they're franchises, sequels or hybrid adaptations of beloved animated classics. But look closer and there are quite a few fresh faces making a splash with memorable characters new and old.
The Associated Press spoke to 10 of the actors about the roles.
Sydney Elizebeth Agudong and Maia Kealoha in ''Lilo & Stitch''
Maia Kealoha was 6 years old when she saw an advertisement for an open casting call for the new hybrid ''Lilo & Stich'' movie and promptly told her parents that's what she wanted to do. Now, 8, Kealoha, who was born on Hawaii's Big Island, is making her film debut as the spirited Lilo in Disney's new live-action adaptation, hitting theaters on May 23.
''It was so amazing,'' Kealoha said. ''I was really proud of myself.''
Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, who plays Lilo's older sister and caregiver Nani praised her young co-star.
''It was amazing building a world with her,'' Agudong, 24, said. ''It's a lot of CGI and we're working with aliens and such and she was full of imagination and creativity.''
A Kaua'I native, Agudong also came to the role from an open casting call. Being part of the film has been a special experience as a lifelong fan of the animated version and a proud Hawaii resident.