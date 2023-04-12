More from Star Tribune
Summer-like weather, at long last
The Twin Cities had its first 80 degree day in six months Tuesday.
Western Wisconsin mourns slain police officers
Rural Wisconsin is reeling after two small town police officers were killed during a traffic stop on Saturday.
Twins fall to White Sox 4-3
The Twins lost the opening game of their series with the White Sox 4-3 Monday afternoon at Target Field.
Photos: 13th annual Goldy's Run
The 13th annual Goldy's Run in Minneapolis was held on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The 10 Mile, 5K and kids run raised money for the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital.