Star Tribune summer intern Noah Furtado takes over the show for a day and gives an update on some projects he has been working on at the beginning of the show. Later, he welcomes in veteran Star Tribune writer Jerry Zgoda and they talk about a couple of subjects: Minnesota United Soccer, Zgoda's regular beat on which Furtado has filled in this summer, and 3M Open golf, which begins next week.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
