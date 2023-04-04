Hip-hop and classical music will converge at Orchestra Hall this summer, both inside and out.

The Minnesota Orchestra will be joined by BRKFST Dance Company for the latest incarnation of "Summer at Orchestra Hall," the festival formerly known as Sommerfest. BRKFST performs on a few different programs, including curating the many dance elements of the marvelously eclectic "International Day of Music" on July 15 that will again include church bells chiming throughout downtown Minneapolis at the conclusion of the orchestra's outdoor concert at Peavey Plaza.

The festival opens July 14 with the orchestra's creative partner, pianist Jon Kimura Parker, soloing on Felix Mendelssohn's First Piano Concerto on a program with Beethoven's favorite symphony, his Eighth.

Other highlights include the July 20 "Grand Piano Spectacular," BRKFST with Stravinsky's "Firebird" on July 21 and 22, chamber music (July 23), a concert devoted to music and healing (July 25), pipa player Gao Hong and the orchestra accompanying a screening of "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (July 28 and 29), and a finale featuring hip-hop/R&B artist Dessa, Aug. 3-5.

Tickets, $25-$90, are available at minnesotaorchestra.org or 612-371-5656.

Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities classical music writer. Reach him at wordhub@yahoo.com.