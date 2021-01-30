POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — Ricardo Wright made a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left and Marist held on to beat Siena 55-54 on Saturday.
Raheim Sullivan led the Red Foxes (9-6, 7-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 13 points.
Aidan Carpenter and Jackson Stormo each scored 12 for the Saints (7-2, 7-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Manny Camper grabbed 11 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Zegarowski scores 19 as No. 17 Creighton holds off DePaul
Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points and No. 17 Creighton beat DePaul 69-62 on Saturday night.
Sports
Boum scores 20 to carry UTEP past UTSA 69-51
Souley Boum had 20 points as UTEP beat UTSA 69-51 on Saturday night.
Sports
Anthony Davis scores 27, Lakers hold off Celtics 96-95
Anthony Davis had 27 points and 14 rebounds in his return to the lineup and the Los Angeles Lakers hung on to beat the Boston Celtics 96-95 on Saturday night when Daniel Theis missed a follow shot at the buzzer.
Sports
With Brady in another Super Bowl, an ode to the NFL's pocket passers
Tom Brady keeps the torch lit for the classic pocket passer, a dying breed in a sport whose evolution has changed the position from the grassroots up through the college game and on to the NFL.
Sports
AP source: Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks
The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.