SAN MARCOS, Texas — Alonzo Sule posted 10 points as Texas State beat Arkansas-Little Rock 57-47 on Friday.
Shelby Adams had six rebounds for Texas State (12-6, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference).
Nikola Maric had 12 points for the Trojans (10-8, 6-5). Ruot Monyyong added 11 rebounds.
The Bobcats remain undefeated in three games against the Trojans this season. Most recently, Texas State defeated Little Rock 67-56 on Jan. 16.
