Suki Waterhouse pens a 'Memoir of a Sparklemuffin' on her wide-ranging sophomore album

I'm someone that loves working at home. All of my music that I've made pretty much has been made in home studios — big studios can freak me out a little bit. There's something especially about being in Los Angeles, there's just so many talented people around you, so you're literally able to call up the best guitarist and he lives 15 minutes away. So it was very much that feeling of having awesome people just flow in and out of my house, with also a good deadline. It wasn't just the deadline of — finish the record. It was, we must finish the record. There will be a baby here if we don't.