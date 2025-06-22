DAMASCUS, Syria — Suicide bomber strikes Syrian church near Damascus during mass.
Suicide bomber strikes Syrian church near Damascus during mass
Suicide bomber strikes Syrian church near Damascus during mass.
The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 4:40PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Houston Rockets are acquiring 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, AP source says
Houston Rockets are acquiring 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, AP source says.