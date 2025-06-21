World

Suicide bomber kills at least 10 in a restaurant in northeast Nigeria

A suicide bomber in Nigeria's northeast state of Borno killed at least 10 people and injured several others in an explosion in a restaurant, police said Saturday.

The Associated Press
June 21, 2025 at 10:35AM

ABUJA, Nigeria — A suicide bomber in Nigeria's northeast state of Borno killed at least 10 people and injured several others in an explosion in a restaurant, police said Saturday.

The blast occurred in the Konduga area late Friday, police spokesperson Nahum Daso told The Associated Press.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Nigeria's northeast has been hit by attacks carried out by Islamic militants from the Boko Haram group and its splinter, the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Boko Haram, Nigeria's homegrown jihadis, took up arms in 2009 to fight Western education and impose their radical version of Islamic law. The conflict also has spilled into Nigeria's northern neighbors.

Some 35,000 civilians have been killed and more than 2 million displaced in the northeastern region, according to the U.N.

Despite promises by President Bola Tinubu's administration to address Nigeria's security challenges, the violence has persisted.

about the writer

about the writer

DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

The Latest: Israel-Iran war enters a second week with renewed strikes

The second week of the Israel-Iran war started with a renewed round of strikes targeting an Iranian nuclear research facility near Isfahan.

World

Israel hits Iranian nuclear research facility and says it's preparing for possibly long campaign

World

As the UN turns 80, its crucial humanitarian aid work faces a clouded future