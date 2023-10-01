ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's interior affairs minister said a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near his ministry on Sunday, while a second assailant was killed in a shootout with police.
Ali Yerlikaya said two police officers were slightly injured during the attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
The attack occurred hours before Parliament was scheduled to reopen following a summer recess.
Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area.
